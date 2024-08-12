Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.89.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.82. 408,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

