Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 35,000 Shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of SKYX Platforms worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 273,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SKYX Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.00. 298,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -2,809.07. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYX. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
