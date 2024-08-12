Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $20.22 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.14. 3,129,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

