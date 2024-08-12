Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,861,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,702 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 275,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 173,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,638. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

