Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 12,209,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

