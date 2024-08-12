Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,221 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 995,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.