Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 690 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. 2,529,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.