Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $4,017,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $4,345,776.64.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

