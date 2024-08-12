Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.47 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17274583 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $13,002,798.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

