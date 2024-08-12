McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.99. 340,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

