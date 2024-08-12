Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

