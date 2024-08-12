Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 298,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

