Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.46. 20,954,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.