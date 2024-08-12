MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
