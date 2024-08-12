Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $386.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.04. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 248,773.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

