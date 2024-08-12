Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7,878.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,018 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $83,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 16,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,801,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,158 shares of company stock valued at $158,629,849. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $515.95. 9,743,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,442,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

