MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $198.70 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $198.70 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $33.50 or 0.00056084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.37 or 0.97501215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.32075207 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $9,472,113.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

