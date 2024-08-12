MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $135.45. Approximately 3,318,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,438,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.37.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

