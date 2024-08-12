Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $69,638,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

