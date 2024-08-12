Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

MCO stock traded down $4.35 on Monday, hitting $460.58. 570,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $465.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

