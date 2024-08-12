Morgan Stanley Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $257.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $229.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

