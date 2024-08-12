Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 775,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

