Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. 1,828,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6,007.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

