NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $116.10 million 6.29 $9.82 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $57.07 million 3.07 $10.95 million $0.84 11.82

Provident Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 7.28% 3.18% 0.41%

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

