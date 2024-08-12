Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neon Bloom Price Performance
NBCO stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
