Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neon Bloom Price Performance

NBCO stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

