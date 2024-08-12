Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nevro from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. Nevro’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nevro by 490.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

