NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010826 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,232.70 or 0.97323544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012038 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

