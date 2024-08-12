NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 7,055,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,388,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

