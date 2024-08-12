Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $18,205.88 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 11,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $18,205.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

