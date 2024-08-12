NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

NRKBF stock remained flat at 83.00 during trading on Monday. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of 80.04 and a 1-year high of 83.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 73.58.

NKT A/S Company Profile

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

