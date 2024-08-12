Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JWN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 310,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 35,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

