Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in July

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 712,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.