Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in July

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
