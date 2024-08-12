Northeast Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,745,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.52. 743,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,708. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

