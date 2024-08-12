Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 571,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,511. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.