Northland Capmk Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NRDY opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Nerdy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 15.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

