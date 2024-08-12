NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$133.55 million for the quarter.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
