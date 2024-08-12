Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

NUS opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

