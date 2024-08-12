NULS Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 17% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and $1.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,533,530 coins and its circulating supply is 109,419,311 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

