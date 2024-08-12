Numbers Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $704,907.08 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $23.97 million and $704,907.08 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03633143 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $584,953.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

