Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,935,000.

BATS:NULV remained flat at $38.45 during midday trading on Monday. 78,665 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

