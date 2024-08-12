O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.