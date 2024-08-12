O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
About O3 Mining
