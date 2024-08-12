Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Down 4%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01. 39,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,191,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

