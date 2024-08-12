Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,419,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE OMC traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.57. 748,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,868. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

