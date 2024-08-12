OmniFlix Network Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $68,823.40 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.11097902 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,015.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

