ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.01. 7,072,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,149. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.