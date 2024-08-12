Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

