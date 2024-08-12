Oppenheimer Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.89.

EMR opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

