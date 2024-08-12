Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,151. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

