Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.36.
About Otsuka
