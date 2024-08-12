Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

