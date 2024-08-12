Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
