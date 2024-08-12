Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

